Critical Care Overhaul: Delhi High Court Pushes for AIIMS-Led Reforms
The Delhi High Court has instructed that decisions made by the AIIMS director aimed at enhancing critical care in Delhi's state-run hospitals be implemented. Concerns over the Health Secretary's interactions with the state Health Minister were set aside to prioritize urgent hospital reforms. Recommendations from a six-member expert committee are being actioned.
The Delhi High Court has mandated that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director's decisions to enhance critical care in state-run hospitals across the national capital be implemented promptly.
During proceedings, the court addressed conflicts within the Delhi government's health department and emphasized keeping disputes aside to focus on reforming hospital facilities. Critical areas highlighted include staffing shortages and infrastructure gaps.
The court's directives follow an expert committee's advice led by Dr. S.K. Sarin, which urged immediate measures. The administration is moving forward with recruitment and infrastructural upgrades, planning timelines spanning several weeks.
