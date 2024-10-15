Lupin Launches Generic Ophthalmic Solution with Exclusive US Market Entry

Lupin, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm, announced on Tuesday it has launched a new generic ophthalmic solution in the United States, marking its entry with a 180-day exclusivity period. The launch is the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent.

This strategic move grants Lupin competitive generic therapy exclusivity, positioning the company advantageously in the ophthalmic market. According to the company's CEO, Vinita Gupta, this development is set to bolster their product offerings and provide effective treatment options for patients with steroid-responsive eye inflammations.

Backed by data from IQVIA MAT, the original Pred Forte recorded annual sales of approximately USD 198 million in the US. Following the announcement, Lupin's shares reflected a slight increase, closing at Rs 2,250 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)