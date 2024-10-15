Left Menu

Lupin Launches Generic Ophthalmic Solution with Exclusive US Market Entry

Lupin has launched a generic ophthalmic solution in the US, gaining exclusive 180-day rights. The product, a version of Pred Forte, targets steroid-responsive eye inflammation. This move enhances Lupin's ophthalmic portfolio. Pred Forte had annual US sales of USD 198 million. Lupin's shares rose marginally on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:08 IST
Lupin, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm, announced on Tuesday it has launched a new generic ophthalmic solution in the United States, marking its entry with a 180-day exclusivity period. The launch is the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent.

This strategic move grants Lupin competitive generic therapy exclusivity, positioning the company advantageously in the ophthalmic market. According to the company's CEO, Vinita Gupta, this development is set to bolster their product offerings and provide effective treatment options for patients with steroid-responsive eye inflammations.

Backed by data from IQVIA MAT, the original Pred Forte recorded annual sales of approximately USD 198 million in the US. Following the announcement, Lupin's shares reflected a slight increase, closing at Rs 2,250 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

