Detainment Drama at Durga Puja Carnival: Doctor's Arrest Sparks Protests

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation medical officer, Dr. Tapabrata Roy, was detained on Tuesday night during the 'Durga Puja Carnival' for wearing an apparel supporting agitating doctors.

Roy, who was performing his duty, alleged police did not inform of his arrest location. The incident provoked protestors demanding his release, leading to Roy's release on a personal bond.

The arrest brought attention to the ongoing protests by junior doctors over a colleague's murder, intensifying their demand for justice at the state-hosted event.

(With inputs from agencies.)