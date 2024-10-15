Left Menu

Detainment Drama at Durga Puja Carnival: Doctor's Arrest Sparks Protests

A medical officer in Kolkata was arrested for wearing a message t-shirt and badge in solidarity with protesting doctors. His detention during a state event sparked public outrage, leading to his release on a personal bond. The event intensified protests over a recent medic's murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:01 IST
Detainment Drama at Durga Puja Carnival: Doctor's Arrest Sparks Protests
medical officer
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata Municipal Corporation medical officer, Dr. Tapabrata Roy, was detained on Tuesday night during the 'Durga Puja Carnival' for wearing an apparel supporting agitating doctors.

Roy, who was performing his duty, alleged police did not inform of his arrest location. The incident provoked protestors demanding his release, leading to Roy's release on a personal bond.

The arrest brought attention to the ongoing protests by junior doctors over a colleague's murder, intensifying their demand for justice at the state-hosted event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024