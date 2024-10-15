Detainment Drama at Durga Puja Carnival: Doctor's Arrest Sparks Protests
A medical officer in Kolkata was arrested for wearing a message t-shirt and badge in solidarity with protesting doctors. His detention during a state event sparked public outrage, leading to his release on a personal bond. The event intensified protests over a recent medic's murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kolkata Municipal Corporation medical officer, Dr. Tapabrata Roy, was detained on Tuesday night during the 'Durga Puja Carnival' for wearing an apparel supporting agitating doctors.
Roy, who was performing his duty, alleged police did not inform of his arrest location. The incident provoked protestors demanding his release, leading to Roy's release on a personal bond.
The arrest brought attention to the ongoing protests by junior doctors over a colleague's murder, intensifying their demand for justice at the state-hosted event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS's Ceremonial March: A Unifying Call for Hindu Solidarity in Tripura
Invitation for Solidarity: PTI Calls on Jaishankar Amid Islamabad Protest
South China Sea Tensions: Philippine Solidarity with Vietnam Against China's Maritime Actions
Justice Demanded in Trainee's Tragic Demise at RG Kar Hospital
The Trails of Evidence: Solving the RG Kar Hospital Mystery