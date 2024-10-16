Left Menu

Patent Wars: GSK Takes on Moderna Over mRNA Innovations

GlaxoSmithKline has filed lawsuits against Moderna in a Delaware federal court, alleging infringement of patents related to mRNA technology in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax and RSV shot mResvia. GSK's actions follow similar litigation against Pfizer. The case underscores ongoing disputes over patent royalties in the pharmaceutical industry.

Updated: 16-10-2024 02:47 IST
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has launched legal action against Moderna, accusing the American company of infringing on GSK's mRNA technology patents.

Filed in a federal court in Delaware, the lawsuits target Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax and RSV shot mResvia, claiming patent violations related to lipid nanoparticles used in these products.

This legal move is GSK's latest in a series of patent-related court battles involving Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech, highlighting the intense competition and high stakes in the lucrative COVID-19 vaccine market.

