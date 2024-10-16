Left Menu

Sanofi Unions Rally Against U.S. Sale, Strike Scheduled Across France

French unions have announced a nationwide strike at Sanofi to protest the sale of its consumer health unit to a U.S. investor. The controversial deal involves selling a controlling stake to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, raising concerns about job security and strategic asset control amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:45 IST
Sanofi Unions Rally Against U.S. Sale, Strike Scheduled Across France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French unions have organized a nationwide strike to protest against Sanofi's planned sale of its consumer health division to a U.S. investor. The strike, commencing Thursday, aims to convey displeasure over the sale to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

The sale, involving Sanofi's well-known Doliprane manufacturer, has evolved into a tense political debate in France. Critics assert the deal could result in strategic loss of control over essential production assets, contradicting governmental pledges to enhance pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and potentially leading to significant job cuts.

In response, the French government, represented by Finance Minister Antoine Armand, has not ruled out taking a stake in the unit. Armand emphasized that no options are off the table in a bid to mitigate tensions surrounding the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024