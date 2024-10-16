Sanofi Unions Rally Against U.S. Sale, Strike Scheduled Across France

French unions have organized a nationwide strike to protest against Sanofi's planned sale of its consumer health division to a U.S. investor. The strike, commencing Thursday, aims to convey displeasure over the sale to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

The sale, involving Sanofi's well-known Doliprane manufacturer, has evolved into a tense political debate in France. Critics assert the deal could result in strategic loss of control over essential production assets, contradicting governmental pledges to enhance pharmaceutical self-sufficiency and potentially leading to significant job cuts.

In response, the French government, represented by Finance Minister Antoine Armand, has not ruled out taking a stake in the unit. Armand emphasized that no options are off the table in a bid to mitigate tensions surrounding the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)