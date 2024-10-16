Left Menu

Ayurveda Aahar: Pioneering Sustainable Dietary Solutions for Global Nutrition

Ayurveda offers sustainable dietary solutions to combat global malnutrition. On World Food Day, the Ayush Ministry emphasized Ayurveda Aahar's role in nourishing the body and mind. This traditional plant-based diet aligns with UN's Sustainable Development Goals, promoting health and global food security.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized Ayurveda's potential in providing cost-effective dietary solutions to tackle global malnutrition. He stated that Ayurveda Aahar aims not only to sustain but to nourish both body and mind.

The Ayush Ministry marked World Food Day by promoting Ayurveda Aahar, aligning with the theme 'Right to Food for a Better Life and Future' and supporting the UN's Sustainable Development Goal-2 (SDG-2) to eradicate hunger and enhance food security.

Ayush Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha highlighted that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has integrated Ayurveda Aahar into regulations, sparking industry interest. The traditional Indian thali, noted for its nutritional and environmental benefits, strengthens Ayurveda Aahar's global recognition.

