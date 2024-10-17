Left Menu

Unlocking Nutritional Potential: GFI India Reports on Plant-Based Meat and Eggs

The Good Food Institute India released a detailed analysis of plant-based meat and egg products, indicating their nutritional benefits compared to animal-based proteins. The study highlights plant-based foods' superior protein, fiber, and micronutrient contents, offering a healthier and more sustainable dietary choice for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:00 IST
The Good Food Institute India (GFI India) has launched a comprehensive technical analysis of plant-based meat and egg products available in the Indian market. Presented at the Smart Protein Forum, the study suggests these alternatives offer an impressive nutritional profile, challenging traditional animal-based proteins.

According to the findings, plant-based products, especially those utilizing mung bean protein, boast higher amino acid content and dietary fiber than their animal-derived counterparts. Many of these products meet the high-protein standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) while maintaining lower saturation fat levels.

Dr. Padma Ishwarya from GFI India highlights that the report strengthens the case for plant-based diets by underscoring their potential to support public health and sustainable consumption goals. As interest in plant-based options surges, ingredient diversification remains essential to optimizing their nutritional profiles further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

