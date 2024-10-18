Tragedy Strikes Torremolinos Triathlon Championship

Two athletes tragically died during the first day of the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals.

One British participant's death was confirmed by British Triathlon, though details remain private. The Mexican Triathlon Federation announced the passing of 75-year-old Roger Mas Colomber.

The event, running from Oct. 17-20, features more than 5,500 competitors from over 80 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)