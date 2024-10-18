Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Torremolinos Triathlon Championship

Two athletes, one from Britain and the other from Mexico, passed away during the Torremolinos-andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals on Oct 17. The British triathlete's identity remains undisclosed, while the Mexican athlete was named as Roger Mas Colomber. The event continues with over 5,500 participants.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two athletes tragically died during the first day of the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals.

One British participant's death was confirmed by British Triathlon, though details remain private. The Mexican Triathlon Federation announced the passing of 75-year-old Roger Mas Colomber.

The event, running from Oct. 17-20, features more than 5,500 competitors from over 80 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

