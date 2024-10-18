Lebanon Confirms First Cholera Case Since 2022, Heightening Health Risks Amid Conflict

On 16 October, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported a cholera case in the Akkar governorate, raising alarms about the deteriorating health conditions in the country amid persistent conflict.

The cholera case marks the first reported instance since the outbreak that lasted from October 2022 to June 2023 was declared over. Health authorities are now investigating the extent of the disease's spread by gathering samples from the patient's contacts and assessing potential water contamination sources.

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO Representative in Lebanon, emphasized the urgent need for enhanced surveillance and improved water sanitation to prevent further transmission. "WHO has been sounding the alarm on the risk of emerging infectious diseases like cholera resurfacing in Lebanon due to poor water and sanitation conditions exacerbated by the ongoing conflict," he stated.

Context of the Outbreak

The resurgence of cholera comes at a critical time as Lebanon's health system struggles under the pressure of ongoing conflict, which has led to increased displacement and a decline in water and sanitation infrastructure. Overcrowded shelters are ill-equipped to handle the growing number of displaced individuals, significantly raising the risk of cholera transmission.

During the previous outbreak from 2022 to 2023, which was Lebanon's first cholera outbreak in over three decades, there were 8,007 suspected cases, 671 lab-confirmed cases, and 23 fatalities. This outbreak was driven by economic decline and inadequate access to clean water and sanitation.

Preemptive Measures and Response Efforts

In August, the Ministry of Public Health initiated a preemptive oral cholera vaccination campaign targeting 350,000 individuals living in high-risk areas, in coordination with WHO, UNHCR, UNICEF, and other partners. Unfortunately, the campaign was interrupted by the recent escalation of violence.

In response to the new cholera case, WHO has activated its cholera preparedness and response plan. This includes enhancing surveillance and contact tracing, strengthening laboratory testing capacity, and prepositioning essential cholera supplies at designated treatment centres.

A recent WHO shipment of over 116 metric tons of essential health supplies arrived in Beirut on 4 and 5 October, which included cholera-specific resources as part of the emergency preparedness plan. WHO is committed to procuring and positioning additional essential supplies to combat cholera.

Future Plans and Community Engagement

WHO, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, is exploring the possibility of introducing oral cholera vaccines in high-risk areas to interrupt transmission as soon as possible. They are also supporting the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry to coordinate national and local response activities.

These activities aim to maintain essential health services without interruption while supporting case identification and management in health facilities. Additionally, WHO and the Ministry are working to strengthen risk communication and community engagement efforts, ensuring that the public is informed about cholera symptoms, risk factors, and preventive measures.

Through this comprehensive cholera preparedness and response plan, WHO, the Ministry of Public Health, and partners aim to limit transmission, reduce disease burden, and improve overall health outcomes for the population in Lebanon.