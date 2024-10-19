Junior Doctors Demand Justice: Fast-Unto-Death Enters Third Week in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the fast-unto-death initiated by agitating junior doctors has reached its 15th consecutive day, as they call for justice for a deceased post-graduate trainee and improved workplace security measures.

The protest, involving eight doctors currently on indefinite hunger strike, has already led to the hospitalization of six participants due to declining health. The medics demand constructive government action by October 21, warning of a possible statewide strike on October 22 if their conditions remain unaddressed.

In solidarity, several theater personalities held a symbolic hunger strike, while the junior doctors plan a significant rally this Sunday to highlight their demands, which also include the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam and the establishment of a centralized referral system in the state's medical facilities.

