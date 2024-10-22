New Mpox Variant Detected in Germany: Risk Considered Low

A new variant of the mpox virus has been confirmed in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health announced on Tuesday. The first German infection, reported as contracted abroad, was detected on October 18.

Transmission of the new mpox variant requires close physical contact, the RKI emphasized. However, it stated that the current risk to the general population health remains low. The Institute is committed to tracking developments closely and may revise its risk assessment as warranted.

The World Health Organization had earlier declared mpox a global health emergency following outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus's spread was confirmed to have reached outside Africa on August 15, when a new strain was identified in Sweden.

