Quest Diagnostics to Launch H5N1 Bird Flu Test

Quest Diagnostics plans to introduce an H5N1 bird flu test by late October following contracts from the CDC. The test aims to assist in detecting and managing potential bird flu outbreaks as well as the lesser-known Oropouche virus. The initiative highlights the ongoing U.S. preparedness for emerging infectious diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:32 IST
Quest Diagnostics announced plans to roll out an H5N1 bird flu test by the end of October, thanks to contracts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This testing capability is crucial in monitoring and controlling outbreaks, given this year's concerning bird flu spread and the associated human infections.

In 2022 alone, more than 100 million birds in the U.S. were culled due to the virus. Furthermore, the CDC highlighted a rise in Oropouche virus cases, totaling 91 this year, with two fatalities. This virus primarily spreads through midge and some mosquito bites, prompting health alerts.

To reinforce preparedness, the CDC is collaborating with several labs, including Quest, Aegis, and Labcorp, ensuring readiness if outbreaks occur. Quest's test is set to be available by prescription, with its San Juan Capistrano laboratory in California conducting the analysis using respiratory or eye membrane samples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

