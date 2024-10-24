Left Menu

New Nursing Institution to Boost South Goa's Healthcare

A new government-run nursing institution is set to open in South Goa next academic year, as announced by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The institution aims to provide aspiring nurses with career opportunities while strengthening Goa's healthcare system. Preparations and formalities are currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The South Goa district is poised to see the establishment of a new government-run nursing institution in the upcoming academic year, according to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. This development is expected to significantly benefit the local population and provide new opportunities for aspiring nurses.

The minister announced that, in line with commitments made during the last assembly session, the institution will be operational by next year. Currently, Goa has just one state-run nursing education institute located in Bambolim village near Panaji.

Rane affirmed that the interim period will be used to finalize all necessary formalities, paving the way for the institution's opening and strengthening the overall healthcare framework in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

