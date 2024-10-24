New Nursing Institution to Boost South Goa's Healthcare

The South Goa district is poised to see the establishment of a new government-run nursing institution in the upcoming academic year, according to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. This development is expected to significantly benefit the local population and provide new opportunities for aspiring nurses.

The minister announced that, in line with commitments made during the last assembly session, the institution will be operational by next year. Currently, Goa has just one state-run nursing education institute located in Bambolim village near Panaji.

Rane affirmed that the interim period will be used to finalize all necessary formalities, paving the way for the institution's opening and strengthening the overall healthcare framework in Goa.

