The Almond Advantage: Bridging Protein Gaps Naturally

ICMR guidelines advise against protein supplements, promoting almonds as an excellent vegetarian protein source. Traditional in Indian diets, almonds offer essential nutrients beneficial for heart health, weight management, and blood sugar control. Experts suggest replacing unhealthy snacks with almonds to reduce LDL levels and support overall health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently recommended avoiding protein supplements, urging reliance on natural protein sources like almonds. Experts note almonds' benefits, especially in India, where vegetarianism is widespread, as discussed by Ritika Samaddar of Max Healthcare.

In a panel discussion held by the Almond Board of California in Lucknow, Samaddar emphasized almonds' vital nutrients, such as vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc, which aid heart health, weight management, and energy levels. Additionally, almonds may help manage blood sugar levels, offering a healthier snacking alternative to reduce bad cholesterol.

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria highlighted almonds' culinary versatility, having developed numerous recipes utilizing this nutritious nut. Despite seasonal myths, experts clarified that almonds are safe for year-round consumption when eaten in moderation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

