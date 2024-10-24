Left Menu

Delhi Metro Backtracks on 'Oranges' Campaign Amid Breast Cancer Awareness Debate

Delhi Metro withdrew a controversial breast cancer awareness poster comparing breasts to oranges, following public outrage. Critics found the metaphor offensive and misleading, sparking a broader discussion on respectful health communication. Despite its intentions, the campaign faced backlash for sexualizing a serious health issue, prompting calls for direct messaging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro recently faced backlash after withdrawing a breast cancer awareness poster that equated breasts with oranges. The campaign, by YouWeCan Foundation, was launched during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, intending to push early detection but instead ignited a heated debate over its appropriateness.

Critics, including breast cancer survivors, argued that the metaphor trivialized a serious health issue by sexualizing the body part. Sunaina Bhalla, a cancer survivor, called the campaign 'ineffective' and emphasized the need for direct communication on breast health.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation quickly responded to public sentiment by removing the contentious poster, acknowledging the importance of sensitivity in public advertising. The incident underscores the ongoing need for respectful and clear health messaging in awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

