McDonald's Sued Over E. Coli Outbreak: One Dead, Dozens Affected

A Colorado man has taken legal action against McDonald's, filing what is believed to be the first lawsuit related to an E. coli outbreak traced back to the fast-food chain's Quarter Pounder burgers. The outbreak has tragically led to one death and approximately 50 individuals falling ill.

Eric Stelly, the plaintiff, claims he ate at a Greeley, Colorado McDonald's location on October 4 and later tested positive for E. coli. According to the lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois, Colorado health officials confirmed that his infection was linked to the ongoing outbreak associated with McDonald's.

The lawsuit accuses McDonald's of negligence in handling and managing their food products and is seeking over $50,000 in damages. McDonald's representatives, headquartered in Chicago, have yet to provide a comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)