McDonald's Sued Over E. Coli Outbreak: One Dead, Dozens Affected

A Colorado man, Eric Stelly, has filed a lawsuit against McDonald's following an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder burgers. The outbreak has resulted in one death and nearly 50 illnesses. The lawsuit, filed in Cook County, alleges negligence on McDonald's part and seeks over $50,000 in damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Colorado man has taken legal action against McDonald's, filing what is believed to be the first lawsuit related to an E. coli outbreak traced back to the fast-food chain's Quarter Pounder burgers. The outbreak has tragically led to one death and approximately 50 individuals falling ill.

Eric Stelly, the plaintiff, claims he ate at a Greeley, Colorado McDonald's location on October 4 and later tested positive for E. coli. According to the lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois, Colorado health officials confirmed that his infection was linked to the ongoing outbreak associated with McDonald's.

The lawsuit accuses McDonald's of negligence in handling and managing their food products and is seeking over $50,000 in damages. McDonald's representatives, headquartered in Chicago, have yet to provide a comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

