Fast-Food Frenzy: E. Coli Outbreak Sparks Onion Recall

A suspected E. coli outbreak linked to fresh onions at McDonald's has led to recalls and removal of onions from menus at major U.S. fast-food chains. The FDA confirmed Taylor Farms as the supplier. Restaurants are working to reassure customers, while the USDA investigates further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 04:34 IST
In light of a suspected E. coli outbreak, major U.S. fast-food chains, including McDonald's, are taking rapid action to remove fresh onions from their menu items. The outbreak has sickened 49 people and resulted in one death, with onions identified as the likely source.

Burger King and Yum Brands have joined McDonald's in pulling onions from their offerings as investigations continue. The FDA confirmed that Taylor Farms supplied the affected onions, leading to a widespread recall in collaboration with distributors like US Foods and Sysco Corp.

The outbreak, first reported in late September, has raised concerns about consumer sentiment and sales. McDonald's has recalled items featuring raw onions and is under scrutiny to maintain customer trust while health authorities probe the situation.

