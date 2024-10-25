Acupuncture's Sciatica Relief, Electric Patch's Antibacterial Promise, and How Vigorous Workouts Suppress Hunger

A Chinese study highlights acupuncture's efficacy in relieving pain and improving functionality in chronic sciatica patients. Conducted across six hospitals, the study involved 216 participants, showing significant improvement in acupuncture recipients. Results, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, underline acupuncture as an effective, evidence-based treatment.

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed an experimental electric patch targeting skin infections resistant to antibiotics. The patch utilizes imperceptible electric currents to combat bacteria, showing a 99% reduction in harmful biofilm under acidic conditions. This innovation could lead to drug-free infection management, especially on non-healing wounds.

A recent investigation from the University of Virginia reveals vigorous exercise effectively suppresses hunger compared to moderate activities. The study notes differences in hormone levels, suggesting high-intensity workouts as part of weight loss programs, further emphasizing exercise's role as a customizable 'drug' based on individual needs.

