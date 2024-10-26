Transforming Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath's Journey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heralded the state's advancements in medical education on Friday. With the addition of 17 new medical colleges this year, the number of MBBS seats has doubled, strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Adityanath highlighted the significant turnaround in healthcare, referencing the once-struggling BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, now competing with AIIMS Gorakhpur. He discussed these achievements during the inauguration of KMC Medical College in Maharajganj, reflecting on how far the state has come since 2017 when financial constraints hindered progress.

The Chief Minister noted the issuance of Ayushman Bharat Yojana golden cards to over 5.14 crore underprivileged people while announcing the drive towards 'One District, One Medical College.' Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh now boasts healthcare institutions in 64 districts, actively opposing the previous governments' neglect of the Terai region.

(With inputs from agencies.)