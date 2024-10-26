MCD's Bold Move to Ban Pigeon Feeding in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is deliberating a significant ban on pigeon-feeding across the city, prompted by health concerns due to rising pigeon populations.

Popular feeding areas, found at pavements and intersections, are under scrutiny. If the proposal clears, these spots could soon be dismantled, aiming to curb risks associated with pathogens in pigeon droppings, said to exacerbate conditions like asthma and allergies.

An MCD official emphasized that these steps are not against pigeons but are necessary to safeguard public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)