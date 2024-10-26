MCD's Bold Move to Ban Pigeon Feeding in Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is considering a proposal to ban pigeon-feeding spots across the city due to health risks from bird overpopulation. The initiative targets popular feeding places to reduce respiratory and allergic conditions caused by pathogens in pigeon droppings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 14:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is deliberating a significant ban on pigeon-feeding across the city, prompted by health concerns due to rising pigeon populations.
Popular feeding areas, found at pavements and intersections, are under scrutiny. If the proposal clears, these spots could soon be dismantled, aiming to curb risks associated with pathogens in pigeon droppings, said to exacerbate conditions like asthma and allergies.
An MCD official emphasized that these steps are not against pigeons but are necessary to safeguard public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement