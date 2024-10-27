Uttar Pradesh Fortifies Health Services for Mahakumbh Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh government is channeling over Rs 77.5 crore to enhance the healthcare infrastructure for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, according to an official statement released recently.

Authorities have been instructed to complete healthcare preparations by December 15 for the event scheduled for January. New provisions for advanced medical services such as X-Ray, MRI, and laboratory testing are being established, a release mentioned.

To manage the expected influx of devotees, with up to 10 lakh OPD visits and 10,000 IPD admissions, hi-tech temporary hospitals are under construction. A medical team from AIIMS Raebareli will be on-site to deliver essential care. Additional support includes a 100-bed facility at the Parade Ground and upgrades to major local hospitals, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)