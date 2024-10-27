Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Fortifies Health Services for Mahakumbh Devotees

The Uttar Pradesh government is investing Rs 77.5 crore to bolster health services at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Advanced medical facilities, temporary hospitals, and a team from AIIMS Raebareli aim to accommodate a high number of outpatient and inpatient visits, ensuring devotees' health and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:04 IST
Uttar Pradesh Fortifies Health Services for Mahakumbh Devotees
The Uttar Pradesh government is channeling over Rs 77.5 crore to enhance the healthcare infrastructure for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, according to an official statement released recently.

Authorities have been instructed to complete healthcare preparations by December 15 for the event scheduled for January. New provisions for advanced medical services such as X-Ray, MRI, and laboratory testing are being established, a release mentioned.

To manage the expected influx of devotees, with up to 10 lakh OPD visits and 10,000 IPD admissions, hi-tech temporary hospitals are under construction. A medical team from AIIMS Raebareli will be on-site to deliver essential care. Additional support includes a 100-bed facility at the Parade Ground and upgrades to major local hospitals, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

