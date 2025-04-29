Toddy Tapping: A Cultural Tradition or Liquor Controversy?

In a contentious debate over the classification of toddy, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan has described it as a ''natural product'' distinct from liquor, which faces a state ban. Paswan supports Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's stance to remove restrictions if the RJD secures power.

Yadav, addressing a Pasi community gathering in Patna, attributed the prohibition law to economic struggles within the community, traditionally engaged in toddy-tapping. He pledged to lift the restrictions, arguing the community has little alternative avenues for livelihood.

Paswan emphasized his support for the community despite being a part of the NDA, maintaining that the government's prohibition policy needs reevaluation to respect longstanding cultural practices over restrictive legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)