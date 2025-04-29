Toddy Tapping: A Cultural Tradition or Liquor Controversy?
Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan argues toddy should not be classified as liquor, a category banned in the state. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav vows to amend the prohibition law to protect the Pasi community's economic interests if elected. Cultural traditions are clashing with legal constraints.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious debate over the classification of toddy, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan has described it as a ''natural product'' distinct from liquor, which faces a state ban. Paswan supports Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's stance to remove restrictions if the RJD secures power.
Yadav, addressing a Pasi community gathering in Patna, attributed the prohibition law to economic struggles within the community, traditionally engaged in toddy-tapping. He pledged to lift the restrictions, arguing the community has little alternative avenues for livelihood.
Paswan emphasized his support for the community despite being a part of the NDA, maintaining that the government's prohibition policy needs reevaluation to respect longstanding cultural practices over restrictive legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Elections Heat Up: Congress and RJD Strategize for Action
Bihar BJP Criticizes Congress-RJD 'Mismatched' Alliance as Election Preparations Intensify
Bihar Elections: RJD-Congress Strategy Focuses on Winnability, Not Seat-Sharing
INDIA bloc's coordination committee headed by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to formulate common minimum programme for Bihar assembly polls.
RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav Surrenders Amid Serious Allegations in Bihar