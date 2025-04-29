Left Menu

Toddy Tapping: A Cultural Tradition or Liquor Controversy?

Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan argues toddy should not be classified as liquor, a category banned in the state. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav vows to amend the prohibition law to protect the Pasi community's economic interests if elected. Cultural traditions are clashing with legal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-04-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 08:47 IST
Toddy Tapping: A Cultural Tradition or Liquor Controversy?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious debate over the classification of toddy, Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan has described it as a ''natural product'' distinct from liquor, which faces a state ban. Paswan supports Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's stance to remove restrictions if the RJD secures power.

Yadav, addressing a Pasi community gathering in Patna, attributed the prohibition law to economic struggles within the community, traditionally engaged in toddy-tapping. He pledged to lift the restrictions, arguing the community has little alternative avenues for livelihood.

Paswan emphasized his support for the community despite being a part of the NDA, maintaining that the government's prohibition policy needs reevaluation to respect longstanding cultural practices over restrictive legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025