UN Chief Calls for Dialogue Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, offering support for any peace initiatives both parties find acceptable. His office reiterated the call for maximum restraint and the resumption of dialogue.

Tensions spiked after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Kashmir, where gunmen killed 26 people, mainly tourists. In response, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled military attaches, and took several other measures. This incident marks the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

UNMOGIP continues its mandate of observing ceasefire compliance despite having no presence in the attack area. However, India argues that UNMOGIP's role is obsolete post-Simla Agreement. The UN Security Council condemned the attack, calling for justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)