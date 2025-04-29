UN Chief Calls for Dialogue Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly attack near Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging both nations to exercise restraint. He supports initiatives promoting dialogue. India responded to the attack with diplomatic actions against Pakistan, escalating tensions further.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed serious concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, offering support for any peace initiatives both parties find acceptable. His office reiterated the call for maximum restraint and the resumption of dialogue.
Tensions spiked after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Kashmir, where gunmen killed 26 people, mainly tourists. In response, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan, expelled military attaches, and took several other measures. This incident marks the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.
UNMOGIP continues its mandate of observing ceasefire compliance despite having no presence in the attack area. However, India argues that UNMOGIP's role is obsolete post-Simla Agreement. The UN Security Council condemned the attack, calling for justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
