Hydra Valve Gains Singapore's HSA Approval, Expands Global Reach

SMT's Hydra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system has received approval from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. This marks a significant international achievement for Hydra, highlighting its advanced features and clinical excellence in cardiovascular care. The approval signifies SMT's commitment to offering innovative medical technologies across the globe.

Updated: 28-10-2024 10:31 IST
SMT's Hydra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system has achieved a major international milestone with recent approval from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. The approval is part of Hydra's expanding global footprint, augmented by successful introductions in Europe and Asia.

The Hydra system distinguishes itself in the market with features like dual markers for precise implantation, aiding coronary access and minimizing contrast utilization, coupled with bovine pericardium materials to enhance valve orifice. Its flexible design simplifies navigation through the aortic arch, tackling common challenges in TAVR procedures with efficiency.

Recognized globally for rigorous standards, Singapore's approval underscores the high-quality manufacturing and clinical prowess of Hydra. Combined data from the Hydra CE and Genesis studies validate clinical excellence, showcasing low gradients and effective orifice areas, beneficial for long-term patient management in cardiovascular care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

