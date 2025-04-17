Zydus MedTech Partners with Braile Biomedica to Revolutionize Cardiovascular Care in Europe and India

Zydus MedTech announced on Thursday a strategic alliance with Braile Biomedica, a pioneering cardiovascular device manufacturer from Brazil.

In this agreement, Zydus will exclusively market Braile's Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) technology across various regions, including Europe and India, targeting an expanding market valued at over USD 6 billion.

The partnership aims to enhance patient outcomes by providing a minimally invasive option that ensures quicker recovery times and reduced hospital stays, according to Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director, Sharvil Patel.

