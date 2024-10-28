Raipur Eye Infection Probe: Negligence in Cataract Surgeries
Thirteen people contracted an eye infection post-cataract surgery at a government facility in Dantewada, leading to the suspension of three healthcare workers. A probe revealed procedural lapses. Patients are now stable in Raipur, prompting critiques from political leaders about governance and past incidents.
Thirteen individuals have been hospitalised in Raipur after contracting an eye infection following cataract surgery at a government facility in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, according to officials.
The health department has launched an investigation, suspending three healthcare workers, including the doctor responsible for the surgeries.
Patients from Dantewada are receiving treatment in Raipur, with their conditions stabilising. Political criticism has intensified, spotlighting governance and procedural issues.
