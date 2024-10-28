Raipur Eye Infection Probe: Negligence in Cataract Surgeries

Thirteen individuals have been hospitalised in Raipur after contracting an eye infection following cataract surgery at a government facility in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, according to officials.

The health department has launched an investigation, suspending three healthcare workers, including the doctor responsible for the surgeries.

Patients from Dantewada are receiving treatment in Raipur, with their conditions stabilising. Political criticism has intensified, spotlighting governance and procedural issues.

