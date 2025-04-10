Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat Initiative: A Game-Changer in Odisha's Healthcare

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in Odisha, expected to benefit 3.5 crore people. The initiative will provide cashless treatment at over 29,000 hospitals nationwide. Concurrently, other health schemes and infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:56 IST
Ayushman Bharat Initiative: A Game-Changer in Odisha's Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is poised to launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha, an initiative anticipated to benefit around 3.5 crore people. The scheme promises cashless treatment at more than 29,000 empanelled hospitals across the country, a significant increase from the previous 900.

Arriving in Bhubaneswar, Nadda will proceed to Cuttack to formalize the launch alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The program includes other health initiatives such as the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. Additionally, Nadda will inaugurate the new building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics.

The launch, attended by senior state officials, will cover schemes aimed at offering comprehensive insurance coverage, reaching Rs 5 lakh per family, with additional provisions for females and seniors over 70. The state allocated Rs 27,019 crore for a five-year implementation of these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025