Ayushman Bharat Initiative: A Game-Changer in Odisha's Healthcare

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is poised to launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha, an initiative anticipated to benefit around 3.5 crore people. The scheme promises cashless treatment at more than 29,000 empanelled hospitals across the country, a significant increase from the previous 900.

Arriving in Bhubaneswar, Nadda will proceed to Cuttack to formalize the launch alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The program includes other health initiatives such as the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana. Additionally, Nadda will inaugurate the new building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics.

The launch, attended by senior state officials, will cover schemes aimed at offering comprehensive insurance coverage, reaching Rs 5 lakh per family, with additional provisions for females and seniors over 70. The state allocated Rs 27,019 crore for a five-year implementation of these initiatives.

