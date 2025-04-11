Fake Cardiologist Scandal Shakes Damoh Hospital

The cath lab at Damoh Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, where alleged 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav, alias Narendra John Camm, performed medical procedures, has been sealed by authorities following the deaths of seven patients, an official confirmed.

A team comprising five government doctors sealed the cath lab under district administration guidelines, citing its involvement in the cases and significance as a source of evidence, Dr. Vikrant Chauhan disclosed to reporters Thursday.

Narendra John Camm was placed in police custody for five days after his arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. He is facing accusations of practicing medicine without a valid degree and is charged with forgery and dishonest misappropriation based on a complaint filed by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer, MK Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)