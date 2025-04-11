Left Menu

Fake Cardiologist Scandal Shakes Damoh Hospital

Narendra Yadav, also known as Narendra John Camm, was arrested for operating as a fake cardiologist at Damoh Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The hospital’s cath lab has been sealed following the deaths of seven patients. He faces charges of forgery and misappropriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:48 IST
cardiologist
  • Country:
  • India

The cath lab at Damoh Missionary Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, where alleged 'fake' cardiologist Narendra Yadav, alias Narendra John Camm, performed medical procedures, has been sealed by authorities following the deaths of seven patients, an official confirmed.

A team comprising five government doctors sealed the cath lab under district administration guidelines, citing its involvement in the cases and significance as a source of evidence, Dr. Vikrant Chauhan disclosed to reporters Thursday.

Narendra John Camm was placed in police custody for five days after his arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. He is facing accusations of practicing medicine without a valid degree and is charged with forgery and dishonest misappropriation based on a complaint filed by Damoh district's Chief Medical and Health Officer, MK Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

