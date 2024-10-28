Left Menu

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Jharkhand's Swift Response

An outbreak of diarrhoea in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district prompted officials to deploy a medical team to Patamda block. Symptoms included stomach ache, vomiting, and loose motion. Some patients were hospitalized while others received local care. Authorities are investigating water quality as a potential cause.

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Jharkhand's Swift Response
A diarrhoea outbreak in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district has led the local administration to act swiftly by dispatching a medical team to the affected area in Patamda block. The directive was issued following the report of 36 diarrhoea cases in a single village.

Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal ordered immediate medical intervention in Kashidih Tola, where a significant number of villagers reported stomach pain, vomiting, and loose motion. Epidemiologist Dr. Asad confirmed that among the affected, 13 patients were treated at Patamda community health centre, with others receiving care at various hospitals.

In response to the situation, water quality checks are underway, with samples taken from three local tube wells. Authorities are also ensuring alternative sources of drinking water to thwart further infections in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

