Left Menu

Childhood Attention Problems: A Bridge to Psychosis Risk

Attention problems in childhood may mediate genetic risk for mental illness and psychosis-like symptoms, as shown by UCLA research. Attention span issues explained 4-16% of the risk correlation, suggesting attention as a potential intermediary factor in psychosis development. The study analyzed data from over 10,000 youths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:24 IST
Childhood Attention Problems: A Bridge to Psychosis Risk
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study suggests that childhood attention problems could serve as an intermediary between genetic risk factors for mental illness and the development of psychosis-like symptoms. The research, conducted by UCLA, highlights a potential link to conditions like schizophrenia and the mania phase of bipolar disorder.

Psychosis often involves losing touch with reality through delusions and hallucinations, with concentration issues being an early indicator. Notably, attention problems accounted for 4-16% of the genetic risk association with psychosis-like symptoms, though not entirely explaining the connection, as per Sarah Chang, a study co-author.

The researchers utilized data from over 10,000 participants in the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development study. They found a correlation between genetic predisposition, attention span issues, and psychotic experiences, emphasizing attention's mediating role, according to lead author Carrie Bearden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024