AbbVie Makes Billion-Dollar Bet on Alzheimer's Future with Aliada Therapeutics Acquisition

AbbVie is set to acquire Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion, targeting an early-stage Alzheimer's treatment. This strategic move follows recent approvals of similar therapies in the U.S. and aims to expand AbbVie's neuroscience portfolio amid declining sales of its arthritis drug, Humira.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 03:43 IST
U.S. pharmaceutical giant AbbVie announced on Monday its acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion in cash, marking a strategic investment in an emerging Alzheimer's treatment currently in early development stages.

AbbVie, which boasts a market value of about $330 billion, reportedly competed with at least three other companies vying for Aliada, underscoring the competitive landscape for Alzheimer's therapies. This interest reflects a growing willingness to invest in potential breakthrough treatments despite the regulatory challenges historically associated with Alzheimer's drugs.

The acquisition aligns with AbbVie's broader strategy to diversify its neuroscience portfolio, especially as it contends with a significant 33% sales drop of its arthritis blockbuster Humira. Amidst these challenges, AbbVie's acquisition spree, including recent purchases of Cerevel Therapeutics and ImmunoGen, collectively valued at $19 billion, is aimed at bolstering its research and development pipeline in neuroscience.

