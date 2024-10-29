Left Menu

Revitalizing the NHS: A New Dawn for Britain's Health System

Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves will announce significant funding to revitalize the NHS, focusing on new hospital equipment and increasing surgeries. The initiative aims to overcome years of neglect, with a plan to fix backlog issues and achieve timely healthcare access for 92% of patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-10-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 04:02 IST
Revitalizing the NHS: A New Dawn for Britain's Health System
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, is set to unveil a sweeping financial package designed to rejuvenate the National Health Service (NHS) with billions earmarked for new medical equipment and surgery enhancements.

Amidst growing concerns over persistent underfunding, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has highlighted necessary tax increases to revitalize public services without resorting to austerity measures. Reeves vowed to reverse years of neglect and elevate the NHS from its current crisis.

The finance ministry has detailed allocations including 1.5 billion pounds for surgical hubs and scanners, with assurances of additional resources to address elective care backlogs. Starmer has introduced a 10-year reform plan following a dire report on the NHS's condition, securing pay deals to alleviate staffing strains and improve patient wait times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024