Surrogacy Scandal Stirs Controversy in China

A surrogacy incident in China's Chengdu has ignited controversy on social media, prompting a probe by health authorities. The 28-year-old surrogate claims abandonment by the agency, which casts a spotlight on China's illegal surrogacy market.

Efforts to boost China's birth rate are underway, with recent policies encouraging a birth-friendly environment. The surrogate, initially deemed not pregnant after an embryo transplant, later discovered her pregnancy, sparking widespread social media debates.

Health officials in Wuhou District assured they are taking the matter seriously, pledging to investigate involved medical institutions. This case exemplifies the challenges China faces due to unregulated surrogacy practices amid a declining population.

(With inputs from agencies.)