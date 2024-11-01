Left Menu

Surrogacy Scandal Stirs Controversy in China

A surrogacy incident in Chengdu, China, has led to widespread debate on social media. A 28-year-old surrogate was reportedly abandoned by a surrogacy agency. With surrogacy being illegal in China, health authorities are investigating. The controversy highlights the challenges China faces in boosting its declining birth rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 06:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 06:53 IST
Surrogacy Scandal Stirs Controversy in China

A surrogacy incident in China's Chengdu has ignited controversy on social media, prompting a probe by health authorities. The 28-year-old surrogate claims abandonment by the agency, which casts a spotlight on China's illegal surrogacy market.

Efforts to boost China's birth rate are underway, with recent policies encouraging a birth-friendly environment. The surrogate, initially deemed not pregnant after an embryo transplant, later discovered her pregnancy, sparking widespread social media debates.

Health officials in Wuhou District assured they are taking the matter seriously, pledging to investigate involved medical institutions. This case exemplifies the challenges China faces due to unregulated surrogacy practices amid a declining population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024