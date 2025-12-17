Smog Stops Play: India-South Africa T20 Abandoned

The highly anticipated fourth T20 International match between India and South Africa met an unexpected halt as it was called off due to a dense smog layer blanketing the Ekana Stadium.

The significant pollution levels impaired visibility, causing a continual delay in the toss and sparking multiple inspections by the umpires.

In the series standings, India holds an advantage with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

(With inputs from agencies.)