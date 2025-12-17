Smog Stops Play: India-South Africa T20 Abandoned
The fourth T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to heavy smog at Ekana Stadium. Poor visibility led to repeated inspections and a delayed toss, eventually resulting in the match cancellation. India currently leads the five-match series 2-1.
The highly anticipated fourth T20 International match between India and South Africa met an unexpected halt as it was called off due to a dense smog layer blanketing the Ekana Stadium.
The significant pollution levels impaired visibility, causing a continual delay in the toss and sparking multiple inspections by the umpires.
In the series standings, India holds an advantage with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
