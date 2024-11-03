Mysterious Tragedy: The Unexplained Death of Aditya Sharma

In a tragic medical mystery, 15-year-old Aditya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has died after a major surgery was performed in Delhi to remove 56 foreign objects from his stomach. The astonishing discovery has bewildered both his family and the medical community.

Aditya, a Class 9 student, started exhibiting severe stomach pain and breathing difficulties, leading to multiple medical consultations across hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Jaipur, and Delhi. His condition demanded urgent surgical intervention at Safdarjung Hospital, where a multitude of metallic objects, including watch batteries and blades, were extracted.

Despite the surgery, Aditya's heart rate spiked and his blood pressure plummeted the following day, resulting in his untimely death. His father, Sanchit Sharma, expressed profound grief over losing his only son and highlighted the baffling nature of this unexplained tragedy, which continues to puzzle healthcare professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)