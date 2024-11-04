Youth Leaders Champion Global Health Initiatives at Inaugural Global Model WHO in Geneva

The World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded the first in-person Global Model WHO (GMWHO) today, bringing together over 350 youth delegates from 52 countries at WHO’s Geneva headquarters. This historic event marked a groundbreaking simulation of the World Health Assembly, equipping young leaders with first-hand experience in global health governance and policy-making.

Throughout the week-long event, delegates drafted and debated resolutions addressing critical issues, including climate change, mental health, antimicrobial resistance, and polio eradication. The highlight of the event was a unified youth declaration calling for a global Pandemic Agreement to mitigate the impact of future pandemics, a statement underscoring the importance of coordinated international action to safeguard global well-being. "Only through coordinated action can we protect the lives, well-being, and futures of our generation," the declaration affirmed, urging all WHO Member States to prioritize this agreement in 2024.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, praised the youth delegates for their commitment to health advocacy, remarking, "This generation is instrumental in shaping a safer, fairer, and healthier world. Their voices are crucial in creating effective solutions for global health challenges."

Savannah Jamora, an Australian hospital administrator and postgraduate law student, served as Director-General of the Global Model WHO conference. She described the conference as an “exciting opportunity to introduce young people to the world of global health policy,” providing a platform for young leaders to engage meaningfully in health discussions and initiatives. "Young people are more than just the future of global health; they are essential partners in shaping its present,” she emphasized. “Their lived experiences, perspectives, and innovative ideas ensure policies are relevant and responsive to future needs."

The GMWHO aligns with WHO's broader strategy to engage youth, empowering them to contribute to global health discourse and take active roles in advocating for an equitable, resilient health landscape. The initiative reflects WHO’s commitment to supporting youth engagement worldwide, recognizing their role as partners in health policy and advocacy.

WFUNA, a global nonprofit coordinating over 100 United Nations Associations (UNAs) and their members, organized the event to build momentum for sustained youth involvement in tackling pressing health issues and to amplify young voices in the global health agenda.