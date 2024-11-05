Restoring Trust: Eradicating Unethical Practices in Healthcare Sector

In a recent address, NITI Aayog's health member VK Paul emphasized the urgent need to restore trust in the healthcare sector by eradicating unethical practices.

Paul pointed out that certain hospitals engage in surge pricing and unbundled charges, breaking their agreements with insurance companies and compromising patient trust.

He urged hospitals to adhere to ethical practices and likened unethical tendencies to peak pricing tactics, hoping such practices are not widespread across India's healthcare landscape.

