Left Menu

Weight Loss as a Remedy for PCOS: Groundbreaking Study Unveiled

A recent study indicates that weight loss can significantly alleviate polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles, by affecting metabolic and hormonal markers. Conducted by the University of Oxford, the study reviewed various weight loss interventions for PCOS patients, highlighting a promising clinical management approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:04 IST
Weight Loss as a Remedy for PCOS: Groundbreaking Study Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new study highlights the potential of weight loss as a significant remedy for managing symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting nearly one in eight to ten women worldwide during reproductive years.

Researchers from the University of Oxford, UK, conducted a comprehensive review of trials from scientific databases, examining how weight loss interventions impacted metabolic, hormonal, and gynecological markers in women with PCOS.

The analysis revealed that both behavioral and pharmacotherapeutic interventions for weight loss could improve biological markers like insulin resistance and testosterone levels, offering an effective clinical approach to managing PCOS symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024