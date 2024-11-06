UK Raises Bird Flu Alert as Cases Confirmed in Yorkshire

The UK government announced on Tuesday the confirmation of bird flu cases in commercial poultry premises located in Yorkshire. This comes just hours after the risk level for the disease was elevated from medium to high.

An immediate action plan has been implemented, including the humane culling of all poultry within the affected area. A three-kilometre protection zone has been established to contain the spread. The increasing prevalence of bird flu, known scientifically as avian influenza, has resulted in the death of hundreds of millions of birds worldwide in recent years.

Earlier that day, the government adjusted its alert level following the detection of two separate strains, H5N5 and H5N1, in wild birds across the nation throughout the autumn. The UK has a history of battling bird flu outbreaks, including a significant event in 2021 labeled the largest in the country's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)