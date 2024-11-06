The Hidden Dangers of Traditional Saree Ties

A recent study, featured in the British Medical Journal, has documented two cases of 'petticoat cancer.' This condition, potentially triggered by the tight tying of saree petticoat waist cords, has raised concerns among healthcare providers.

Doctors from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Uttar Pradesh have highlighted how constant pressure and friction from these tight waist cords can result in chronic skin inflammation and, in more severe cases, progress to ulcers and skin cancer. The study warns of health risks linked with traditional attire.

Both patients, in their late 60s and 70s, experienced unhealed skin ulcers. Medical examinations revealed a severe form of skin cancer known as Marjolin ulcer. Specialists urge wearing loose clothing to reduce pressure on the skin and emphasize early medical intervention for unusual skin changes.

