Left Menu

The Hidden Dangers of Traditional Saree Ties

A study in the British Medical Journal highlights 'petticoat cancer,' caused by tightly tying waist cords of saree petticoats. Chronic pressure leads to skin ulcers that can progress to cancer. Two cases were documented, emphasizing the need for wearing loose-fitting traditional clothing to prevent health risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:30 IST
The Hidden Dangers of Traditional Saree Ties
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study, featured in the British Medical Journal, has documented two cases of 'petticoat cancer.' This condition, potentially triggered by the tight tying of saree petticoat waist cords, has raised concerns among healthcare providers.

Doctors from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Uttar Pradesh have highlighted how constant pressure and friction from these tight waist cords can result in chronic skin inflammation and, in more severe cases, progress to ulcers and skin cancer. The study warns of health risks linked with traditional attire.

Both patients, in their late 60s and 70s, experienced unhealed skin ulcers. Medical examinations revealed a severe form of skin cancer known as Marjolin ulcer. Specialists urge wearing loose clothing to reduce pressure on the skin and emphasize early medical intervention for unusual skin changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024