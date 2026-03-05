Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Kashmir Following Khamenei's Killing: A Fifth Day of Restrictions

For the fifth consecutive day, life in Kashmir is disrupted due to restrictions imposed following protests against the killing of Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Authorities have closed schools and restricted movement, while increased security measures aim to curb unrest. Efforts continue to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the fifth day in a row, daily life in Kashmir remains disrupted by restrictions imposed in response to protests sparked by the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel joint air strike. Authorities seek to prevent further unrest as tensions simmer across the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting with civil society and religious leaders to explore ways to restore peace. He urged the community to express their grief and anger in religious spaces while working towards calm. Educational institutions remain closed, and mobile internet speeds have been throttled until Saturday.

The government's restrictions continue, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces enforcing the curfew in several areas of Kashmir. Strategic city intersections have been blocked with concertina wires and barricades, particularly around Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar, the epicenter of recent massive protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

