Millet Innovations Triumph: Y2K Tots and Fresh Start Win National Award

The Fresh Start Wellness Cafe and Y2K Tots Foundation have won the National Social Venture of the Year award at the International Nutri-Cereal Convention for their millet-based initiatives to combat child malnutrition in India. The award acknowledges their innovative contributions to providing nutritious food to underserved communities, including government schools, orphanages, and tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:12 IST
Millet Innovations Triumph: Y2K Tots and Fresh Start Win National Award
  • India

The Fresh Start Wellness Cafe, based in Bangalore, and the Cochin-based Y2K Tots Foundation were honored with the Social Venture of the Year National award at the International Nutri-Cereal Convention 6.0 in Hyderabad. Organized by the Indian Institute of Millets Research, this event recognized their remarkable strides in tackling child malnutrition in India by promoting millet-based nutrition.

The accolade highlights their expertise in millets, underscoring their work in delivering millet-based food products to underserved communities across India, such as government schools and orphanages. Renjith George, Managing Director of Fresh Start Wellness Cafe and Y2K Tots Foundation's Founder, was present alongside key industry leaders to accept the award, signifying its importance in the fight against malnutrition.

Their initiatives, Good Food Thrive and Nourish Their Future, have made significant impacts by providing nutrient-rich foods to children. Fresh Start Wellness Cafe, founded in 2021, and the 2000-established Y2K Tots Foundation continue to champion millet-based solutions, advocating for healthier eating habits and showcasing the life-changing potential of millets in curbing India's malnutrition crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

