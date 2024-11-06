Nuts Crack the Code to Cardiovascular Health

A groundbreaking systematic review and meta-analysis, funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, has been released in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases. The study underscores the beneficial impact of nut consumption on blood lipids, potentially aiding in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers reviewed 113 trials, which compared a median daily dose of 45.5 grams of nuts to a non-nut control. The results revealed modest reductions in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, with minor decreases in triglycerides and apolipoprotein B, though no significant effects on HDL cholesterol were observed.

Principal investigator Prof. Jordi Salas-Salvadó and first author Dr. Stephanie Nishi urge health professionals and dietary guideline committees to continue recommending nuts as part of a balanced, nutrient-dense diet, bolstered by these affirming findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)