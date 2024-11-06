Left Menu

Nuts Crack the Code to Cardiovascular Health

A recent study by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council establishes that nut consumption can positively impact blood lipids, aiding in cardiovascular health. An analysis of 113 trials indicates moderate reductions in cholesterol levels, supporting the inclusion of nuts in dietary guidelines for heart health.

Barcelona | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:28 IST
A groundbreaking systematic review and meta-analysis, funded by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, has been released in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases. The study underscores the beneficial impact of nut consumption on blood lipids, potentially aiding in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers reviewed 113 trials, which compared a median daily dose of 45.5 grams of nuts to a non-nut control. The results revealed modest reductions in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, with minor decreases in triglycerides and apolipoprotein B, though no significant effects on HDL cholesterol were observed.

Principal investigator Prof. Jordi Salas-Salvadó and first author Dr. Stephanie Nishi urge health professionals and dietary guideline committees to continue recommending nuts as part of a balanced, nutrient-dense diet, bolstered by these affirming findings.

