Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan

Unidentified gunmen attacked a mobile squad of the excise police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four people. The incident occurred on the GT Road in Nowshera district. The attackers fled, prompting a search operation. The province's chief minister condemned the act and urged immediate police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a mobile squad of the excise police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, on Sunday. The attack resulted in the deaths of four people, including a sub-inspector, highlighting a growing security concern in the region.

The ambush occurred on the main GT Road in the Nowshera district's Taru Jabba area. The casualties included a sub-inspector, two constables, and a driver. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving a community in mourning.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, expressed outrage over the incident and directed the police to swiftly apprehend those responsible. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for strict measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025