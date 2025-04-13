Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan
Unidentified gunmen attacked a mobile squad of the excise police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four people. The incident occurred on the GT Road in Nowshera district. The attackers fled, prompting a search operation. The province's chief minister condemned the act and urged immediate police action.
In a tragic turn of events, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a mobile squad of the excise police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, on Sunday. The attack resulted in the deaths of four people, including a sub-inspector, highlighting a growing security concern in the region.
The ambush occurred on the main GT Road in the Nowshera district's Taru Jabba area. The casualties included a sub-inspector, two constables, and a driver. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident, leaving a community in mourning.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, expressed outrage over the incident and directed the police to swiftly apprehend those responsible. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for strict measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.
