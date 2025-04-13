Left Menu

CSK's Battle for Redemption: Can Dhoni Turn the Tide?

Chennai Super Kings face a crucial match against Lucknow Super Giants, having lost five IPL games in a row. With Ruturaj Gaikwad injured, MS Dhoni's leadership is crucial. CSK's batting struggles, especially against spin, add pressure. Lucknow seeks its fourth win, buoyed by strong bowling performances.

Updated: 13-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 13:13 IST

Chennai Super Kings are grappling with a challenging phase in the Indian Premier League, as they prepare to face Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win encounter. The team, led by the charismatic MS Dhoni, is on a five-game losing streak, an unprecedented slump in their IPL history.

Key to their struggles is the absence of batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose injury has further compounded their batting woes. The team has been criticized for relying on players past their prime and lacks power-hitting depth in the squad, with even Dhoni admitting powerplay targets remain ambitious.

As CSK aims to rebound, Lucknow comes into the match with momentum, having clinched three consecutive wins. Their bowling attack, initially a point of concern, has tightened up significantly, providing a solid foundation for their recent successes. Match commences at 7.30 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

