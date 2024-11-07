Clinical Research Unit Hosts CME in Gangtok to Explore Traditional Medicine Synergies

In a pioneering effort to bridge Sikkim’s rich herbal traditions with Homoeopathy, the Clinical Research Unit (Homoeopathy) under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) program in Gangtok on November 7, 2024. Hosted at The Fern Denzong Hotel, Kazi Road, the event drew notable leaders, including Sikkim's Health Minister Shri G.T. Dhungel as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General of CCRH. Dr. Pema Seden Lepcha, Principal Director of the National Ayush Mission for Sikkim, and Dr. Rajib Gogoi, Scientist-E & Head of Office at the Botanical Survey of India’s Sikkim Himalayan Regional Centre, were also Guests of Honour.

The program was aimed at exploring the potential for merging traditional Sikkimese herbal medicine with Homoeopathy, offering new, integrative approaches to healthcare. Drawing on insights from a comprehensive folklore survey conducted in Sikkim, the CME highlighted the use of local medicinal plants and discussed how this indigenous knowledge might complement and enhance homoeopathic practices.

Health Minister Shri G.T. Dhungel expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasizing the benefits of preserving and promoting Sikkim’s herbal heritage. He also expressed interest in the possibility of establishing a homoeopathic medical college in Sikkim, with CCRH’s assistance and considering land allocation for a research center focused on the collection, study, and cultivation of medicinal plants used in Homoeopathy.

Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General of CCRH, underscored the significance of such initiatives, advocating for further collaborative research to validate the therapeutic potential of integrating traditional herbs with Homoeopathy. He praised the Clinical Research Unit for their efforts and spoke on the importance of evidence-based clinical trials and ethical research practices in ethnomedicine.

On the program’s sidelines, Dr. Kaushik, alongside Dr. Santosh Tamang, Officer In-Charge of the Clinical Research Unit (Gangtok), and Dr. Harleen Kaur, Nodal Officer from CCRH Headquarters, met with Sikkim’s Governor, Shri Om Prakash Mathur. The Governor expressed his optimism about this collaborative approach and affirmed his support for preserving and promoting traditional health knowledge through scientific platforms. He also discussed ways to strengthen the partnership with local folklore healers, a vital resource in the folklore survey project.

The event was well-received, sparking enthusiasm among the attendees, including researchers, practitioners, and experts from both homoeopathic and traditional medicine fields. Experts engaged in in-depth discussions on how best to combine Sikkim’s herbal wisdom with modern clinical practices, underscoring the importance of patient-centered, integrative healthcare approaches. This CME represented a meaningful stride toward building a healthcare model that honors traditional knowledge while fostering innovation and research.