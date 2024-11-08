Left Menu

Gut Microbes: Key to Predicting Rheumatoid Arthritis?

A study links changes in gut microbes to the potential onset of rheumatoid arthritis. Researchers observed microbial 'instabilities' in individuals 10 months before diagnosis. Though a direct cause-and-effect isn't confirmed, changes in gut bacteria could signal a late stage of the autoimmune disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers have found a potential link between changes in gut microbes and the onset of rheumatoid arthritis. A study conducted by the University of Leeds suggests that these microbial changes could signal the late stage of the disease, appearing around 10 months before a formal diagnosis.

The study observed 124 individuals considered at risk for developing rheumatoid arthritis over 15 months. Throughout this period, researchers noted the most significant 'instabilities' in the gut bacteria among those who went on to develop the condition. These changes were associated with a decrease in 'alpha diversity', a measure often linked to disease status.

Findings published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases reveal that although these microbial changes may not directly trigger the disease, they correlate with traditional risk factors. The study suggests more research is necessary to explore the microbiome's potential as a target for prevention in those at high risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

