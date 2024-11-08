CISF Collaborates for Mental Wellness Initiative

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) marked a significant step forward in mental wellness by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aditya Birla Education Trust. This collaboration aims to offer mental and emotional support to thousands of CISF personnel and their families, a spokesperson for the force confirmed on Friday.

This initiative, under the banner of 'Project Mann', seeks to dispel psychological and emotional health challenges that the force's personnel frequently encounter. As part of the program, counselling and awareness sessions will be made available, alongside psychometric assessments. A dedicated helpline will also be established for the benefit of CISF families.

Home to about 1.70 lakh members, the CISF serves under the Union Home Ministry and is responsible for safeguarding 68 civil airports and various crucial installations across the aerospace and nuclear sectors. This mental health initiative underscores the force's commitment to the well-being of both its personnel and their families.

