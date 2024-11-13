NZ Steps Up Bird Flu Preparedness as Threat of Avian Influenza Approaches

New Zealand’s Biosecurity Minister, Andrew Hoggard, is urging New Zealanders to prepare for the potential arrival of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, as cases of the H5N1 strain continue to spread worldwide. Though New Zealand has yet to record a case, the government is advocating for proactive measures to protect domestic and native bird populations.

“While HPAI is still some distance from New Zealand and we’ve never had a case here, it’s essential to take a cautious approach,” said Minister Hoggard. “If you’re one of the thousands of Kiwis with pet birds, backyard poultry, or even rare breeds, there are steps you can take now to be ready and to protect your birds from this disease.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Department of Conservation (DOC) have launched a national awareness campaign targeting bird owners, lifestyle block residents, and those with pet or rare birds. The campaign is also reaching out to wildlife conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts to raise awareness about the spread of H5N1 and its potential impact on native bird species.

The H5N1 strain of bird flu has proven highly adaptable, with recent outbreaks affecting over 500 bird species and over 60 mammal species globally since it emerged in 2020. This strain was detected earlier this year in the Antarctic Peninsula, marking its most southern reach and raising concerns among scientists due to its ability to infect wildlife. According to the Ministry, HPAI H5N1 is spread primarily by wild birds, meaning that, despite New Zealand’s geographical isolation, it could eventually reach local bird populations and be difficult to contain once established.

Minister Hoggard emphasized that individuals can play a vital role in preparedness. “Our isolation has protected us from HPAI in the past, but we can’t rely on it forever. If you own or keep birds, take steps now to protect them, and if they show any signs of illness, contact your vet for advice,” he advised.

DOC, under the guidance of Conservation Minister Tama Potaka, has initiated vaccination trials targeting endangered native bird species kept in captivity to help curb the potential impact on threatened wildlife. “Everyone can contribute to early detection,” Potaka said. “If you’re outdoors and notice several sick or dead wild birds together, report them to the exotic pest and disease hotline at 0800 80 99 66.”

In addition to monitoring for early signs of bird flu, MPI recommends practical steps for bird owners, including keeping pet birds indoors or in covered enclosures, ensuring that feed and water sources are protected from contamination, and minimizing contact with wild birds. Lifestyle block residents and commercial poultry operators are advised to reinforce biosecurity practices by regularly cleaning equipment, limiting visitors, and implementing protocols to prevent contamination from wildlife.

To support nationwide preparedness, DOC and MPI are collaborating with local councils and conservation groups to strengthen response strategies, focusing on safeguarding both biodiversity and the agricultural economy. The goal is to limit the impact on New Zealand’s unique taonga species and protect commercial poultry should HPAI reach the country.

More information about protecting birds from HPAI and biosecurity best practices can be found on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website.