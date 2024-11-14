Global Health Challenges: From Weight-Loss Wars to Vaccine Shortages
A roundup of top health news highlights Novo Nordisk's $16.5 billion deal scrutiny, Amgen's weight-loss drug controversy, Baltimore's $266 million opioid lawsuit victory, and a decrease in US STI infections. Other reports include vaccine deals and challenges with mpox vaccination and avian flu cases.
In a significant move, EU antitrust regulators are seeking feedback on Novo Holdings' planned $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, raising concerns over market dynamics. Novo Nordisk's success with weight-loss drug Wegovy has positioned it as Europe's most valuable firm.
Amgen has rebutted concerns over its weight-loss drug potentially affecting bone density, following a stock slump after controversial early-stage data analysis. Meanwhile, a Baltimore jury awarded $266 million in damages in a lawsuit against McKesson and Cencora for their role in the opioid crisis.
Signs of a slowdown in sexually transmitted infections in the US were reported by the CDC, with numbers dropping by almost 2% in 2023. Concurrently, BioNTech's acquisition of Biotheus and vaccine shortages in the Congo highlight ongoing global health challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- weight-loss
- opiod
- STI
- CDC
- Novo Nordisk
- Amgen
- BioNTech
- vaccine
- mpox
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Quest: High Stakes and New Challenges
Novo Nordisk Shines with Wegovy's Surprising Sales Leap
Novo Nordisk's Weight-loss Drug Wegovy Shines in Surpassing Sales Forecast
Novo Nordisk: Balancing Weight Loss and Diabetes Solutions
Novo Nordisk Battles Risks from Compounded Drug Copies: Urgent Call for Regulatory Action