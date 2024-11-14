Global Health Challenges: From Weight-Loss Wars to Vaccine Shortages

In a significant move, EU antitrust regulators are seeking feedback on Novo Holdings' planned $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, raising concerns over market dynamics. Novo Nordisk's success with weight-loss drug Wegovy has positioned it as Europe's most valuable firm.

Amgen has rebutted concerns over its weight-loss drug potentially affecting bone density, following a stock slump after controversial early-stage data analysis. Meanwhile, a Baltimore jury awarded $266 million in damages in a lawsuit against McKesson and Cencora for their role in the opioid crisis.

Signs of a slowdown in sexually transmitted infections in the US were reported by the CDC, with numbers dropping by almost 2% in 2023. Concurrently, BioNTech's acquisition of Biotheus and vaccine shortages in the Congo highlight ongoing global health challenges.

